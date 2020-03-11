Veterans center restricts family visits

National-World

Scranton (WNEP) — No family, no friends, no visitors are allowed at the Gino Merli Veteran’s Center in Scranton.

That’s the newest policy because of concerns about coronavirus and the spread of the germs.

“If it’s for their own protection, I’d go for it. I mean I could imagine the spread already, know what I mean? It’s sad they keep them inside but in a way it’s good,” said Juan Baez of Scranton.

Officials said all access has been restricted because of the risk to the elderly.

Nursing and medical facilities across the country are on lockdown. The federal government is recommending those facilities ban visitors until coronavirus is contained.

Some said the government has not reacted quickly enough to contain coronavirus.

“We’ve got a problem! It’s an epidemic and nothing is really being done about it. They waited until the last minute! Come on! We’re talking about peoples’ lives. People are dying. It’s all over the united states now. It hit New York. We’re next. We can’t escape this. It’s really getting out of hand and they really need to sit down and figure this thing out. Start locking down airports,” said Mark Anthony Sanford of Scranton.

Not everyone thinks the restrictions are a good idea.

“I’m in the health care profession, too. For a precaution, yeah, but if they don’t have any case around this area at all, I mean also I’m thinking it’s also taking away other people’s freedom, know what I mean? They’re elderly people. I’m sure their families are worried about them, too. It’s kind of like if they don’t have a case or anything, then it shouldn’t be locked down I think,” said Umesh Patel of Allentown, who owns a business of Scranton.

Officials at the Gino Merli Veterans’ Center said they will contact families immediately when they have a new plan in place.

