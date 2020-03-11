Colleges and universities across the US are canceling in-person classes due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

Universities from California to New York have closed campus classrooms as the novel coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide and its spread has transformed into a pandemic.

The cancellations have been focused in states and areas hardest hit by the virus, including the Seattle area, California and New York.

In some cases, online instruction is being offered for a limited period, or through the semester. Some schools are telling students to not return to campus for 14 days after their return, depending on the laws in their state.

At least one university even told students to leave campus for the time being.

Schools are issuing guidance on avoiding travel to China, Italy and South Korea, as many students are on or about to go on spring break.

These are the major universities that have taken action, including canceling or temporarily suspending in-classroom instruction:

• American University

• Amherst College

• Boston University

University of California system:

• Cal State Long Beach

• University of California, Berkeley

• University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

• University of Southern California

• Columbia University and Barnard College

• Cornell

• Duke University

• Georgetown University

• Harvard University

• Hofstra University

• Indiana University

• Johns Hopkins

• Massachusetts Institute of Technology

• Michigan State University

• Notre Dame

• Ohio State University

• Princeton University

• Purdue University

• Rutgers

• Seattle University

• Stanford University

• Syracuse University

• Vanderbilt

• University system of Maryland

• University of Massachusetts

• University of Virginia

• University of Washington

• Yale University

Study abroad programs

A growing list of American universities have canceled study abroad programs as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world.

At least seven universities, including Villanova, Elon, Florida International and Syracuse, have suspended programs in Italy, and others have canceled programs in China and South Korea.

The study abroad program Semester at Sea, based on a cruise ship that’s been retrofitted into a floating campus, is rerouting with hundreds of American students on board.