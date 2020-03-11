Amber alert canceled after missing 4-month-old girl found

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

River Oaks (KTVT) — Police in River Oaks say a 4-month old girl has been found safe after they issued an Amber Alert for the child early Wednesday morning.

The Amber Alert for little Mia Negrete was originally issued just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. It was then that officials said the baby was believed to be “in grave or immediate danger.”

Police said the baby was with a guardian when she was taken by force and that the situation involved family members.

Police say baby Mia was located with the two women who allegedly abducted her — 19-year-old Summer Brook Davidson and 24-year-old Gemma Krystal Flores. Investigators were in the process of getting an arrest warrant when they received information about a possible location for the infant.

Officials told CBS 11 News Fort Worth police found the child at a home in Burleson.

“It was just detective work,” explained River Oaks Police Chief Christopher Spieldenner. “They [officers] had an idea of who the abductors were – who the people [were] that took the baby – and they just starting running plates and license… backtracking where they were. And they were able to triangulate them into the location where they found them.”

The baby is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.