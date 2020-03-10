University advises students, staff, and faculty to reconsider leaving county for spring break

National-World

MADISON, Wi (WDJT) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is strongly advising students, faculty, and staff to reconsider traveling outside of Dane County due to the coronavirus outbreak.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank posted to their website with recommendations on Monday, March 9.

The university provided the following guidance related to upcoming travel and their upcoming spring break scheduled for March 14-22:

We strongly advise you to reconsider non-essential personal or business travel away from Dane County. Documented cases are growing rapidly both domestically and internationally. You may face a higher risk of infection, significant delays returning to Madison, and/or the requirement to self-isolate upon your return, all of which could significantly impact your professional and personal obligations at great individual expense.

For the next 30 days, UW-Madison is canceling and suspending all upcoming university-sponsored travel to countries severely impacted by the virus. This currently includes China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea, and Spain. However, the number of impacted countries likely will expand as the disease progresses. This action includes university-sponsored Spring Break trips.

Should you decide to travel, be aware of the risks to your health. If you are returning from a Level 3 area, you are prohibited from returning to the workplace and must self-quarantine for 14 days, even if you do not exhibit symptoms. All people returning from spring break outside of Madison are required to monitor (for fever, cough and difficulty breathing) for 14 days.

Remember, that most international health and medical insurance policies, including UW-Madison’s own CISI policy, do NOT cover security evacuation due to epidemic or pandemic disease, unless the enrolled traveler is seriously ill and requires medical evacuation. Under CISI, all medical benefits remain intact.

If you decide to travel, please ensure you have essential items you might need if you are not able to return immediately, such as medications, laptops or items related to your coursework or job duties.

UW-Madison said they are actively monitoring this global health crisis and collaboration with public health officials.

