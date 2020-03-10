2 arrested, 2 wanted after child suffers ‘significant physical injuries’ in child abuse case

National-World

HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — Two people were arrested and another two are wanted in a High Point child abuse investigation, according to police.

On Feb. 17, an elementary school in High Point contacted police, the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services over a possible child abuse case.

Officers and members of the Special Victims Unit responded and began to investigate, alongside CPS.

Officers say they found “numerous elements” of child abuse and neglect.

A child had suffered “significant physical injuries” and health issues due to the abuse, police say. The child received medical attention and continues to recover.

Two people were arrested Friday, and two others face outstanding warrants of their arrest.

Ajia Latoria Marshall, 31, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.

Bradley Xavier Kimble, 38, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Janie Benita Marshall, 53, and Russell Prentice Bruinton, 57, both still have outstanding warrants for attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

