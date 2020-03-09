Woman catches someone slashing her car’s tires at North County apartment complex

National-World

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — A woman said her car suffered more than $500 in damage when someone slashed her tires while she was visiting her mother at a north St. Louis County apartment complex.

Artrell Reed said she visits her mother at the River Trace apartments at least once a week. Her mother has two assigned spots in the parking lot. On March 1, her mother was parked in one spot and another car was parked across the line, blocking the other spot. That forced Reed to park in an unassigned spot.

After she parked in an unassigned spot, Reed said she and her mother took their dogs for a walk. It wasn’t until it was time to leave that she realized her tires were slashed.

Reed said she came outside to find a woman slashing all her tires. When she confronted her, she said the woman jumped into another car and took off.

“I was just flabbergasted, I couldn’t believe it, all four of my tires were down to the metal,” said Reed.

The nurse said it cost her more than $500 plus towing fees to get her car fixed and said the apartment manager has failed to address many recent issues at the complex.

“There’s been a lot of chaos here lately, they’ve just gotten this designated parking thing, they’re fighting over parking they’re always calling the police,” Reed said.

Reed said that her mother is considering moving.

