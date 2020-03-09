Police looking for dog that bit 5 people in Overland Park

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a dog that bit five people on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 138th and Lamar Street.

Five people were bitten there, then the dog ran away and was not found.

The police said the dog is a medium-sized, yellow, mixed lab.

They said the dog was aggressive, so anyone who encounters the animal should not try to catch it but call Overland Park PD instead at 913-895-6300.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.