Body found wearing the same clothes as missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, investigator says

The body of a child found in Tennessee last week was wearing clothes that matched what missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was wearing when she was last seen, an investigator said Monday.

Children’s clothing, diapers and toys were also found with the body, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent said Monday at a bond hearing for Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother.

The clothing described in a prior interview with Megan Boswell “was the exact clothing that was found on this child,” the agent said.

Tennessee authorities said late last week they believed they had found Evelyn’s remains after a tip led them to a property belonging to a “family member of Evelyn’s mother.” The body hasn’t been positively identified yet, authorities said Monday.

C. Brad Sproles, an attorney for Boswell, told CNN he had no comment at this time.

Evelyn was reported missing last month, but she hasn’t been seen since December. Authorities say that Boswell continually lied to them about the child’s whereabouts during their AMBER alert investigation and changed her story every time she spoke to police.

Boswell has been charged with false reporting, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office. Her bond was increased to $150,000 from $25,000 Monday after prosecutors spoke of Boswell’s ties to other states and charges of false statements.