AZ congressman Paul Gosar self-quarantines after fears of Coronavirus

National-World

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, CNN)- Two Republican members of Congress on Sunday announced they will self-quarantine after interacting with an individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona separately said they will take the step out of caution and don't currently have any symptoms related to the pandemic.

Gosar said in a statement that, along with three members of his staff, he was with the infected individual "for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times."

He said he'll remain at home in Arizona for 14 days and that his office would be closed for the week.

"We are all asymptomatic and feel great," Gosar said. "But we are being proactive and cautious."

The announcements come one day after the American Conservative Union announced that one of the CPAC attendees had tested positive for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials attended the conference, though the ACU says the attendee did not come into contact with the President or vice president, nor did they attend events in the main hall.