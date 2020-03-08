Restaurant offers discount to customers who adopt from HAWS

National-World

DELAFIELD, WI (WDJT ) — Starting on Monday, March 9, you could get a deal on a pie from Giuseppe’s Pizzaeria in Delafield.

It’s a small gesture hoped to have a big impact.

“When they start loving you, and giving you unconditional love, that’s the reward right there,” Giuseppe’s Pizzeria owner Zachary Kirk said.

With each order, customers will get flyers that read “Adopt Me” on them.

They will feature dogs and cats from HAWS Waukesha, with the animal’s name and a brief biography.

“They’re the ones that come to you when you’re down and out and they don’t have that voice but you know that they’re there for you,” Kirk said.

HAWS is providing the flyers and told CBS 58 it will first highlight longer-term residents.

The goal of this partnership is get these animals out of the shelter and into homes of loving families.

And if this takes off Kirk hopes to partner with other shelters and rescue organizations.

“You don’t want any animal, any thing, stuck in a cage for a long period of time and we want to give them their freedom,” he added.

Of course, there is an added incentive for hungry humans.

Any customer who shows proof they adopted an animals will get 20-percent off a future order at Giuseppe’s.

The offer is available whether you dine-in or carry out, as long as you adopt a pet.

