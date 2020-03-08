Cruise ship passengers headed to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in GA

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL ) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Sunday morning that dozens of people who have been on board a cruise ship off the coast of California will be transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base to be tested and quarantined for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

In a statement the governor said he learned during federal briefings late Saturday evening that 34 people from Georgia and other Americans from the eastern U.S. who have been on the Grand Princess cruise ship will be securely transferred to the base in Marietta. They are expected to arrive late Monday or early Tuesday.

“I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe, and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested,” Governor Kemp said in the statement. “In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their healthcare providers. We must continue to support one another, trust the advice of the medical community, and remain vigilant.”

At least 21 people on the Grand Princess have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than 3,500 people from 54 countries are on board. The ship is expected to dock in Oakland Monday.

The chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners released a video statement Sunday morning after meeting with public health, public safety, and county administrators.

Chairman Mike Boyce stressed that the passengers coming to Dobbins do not have the coronavirus and they’re going into quarantine as a precaution. He said Dobbins was a contingency plan in place in case something like this was needed.

“We are very concerned, as you are, because we live here with you and we know that this going to be a heightened level of anxiety, perhaps some fear on your part. We have to acknowledge that. We’re going to be taking every single possible measure to ensure that we are on top of this and that we’re going to be doing everything we possibly can to ensure that your health is the most prominent concern we have.”

Sunday afternoon, Dobbins ARB said in a statement:

“The DoD (Department of Defense) is working closely with HHS (Health and Human Services) to determine the potential installations and lodging requirements for quarantine operations for the passengers currently aboard the Grand Princess. As with previous efforts, DoD would provide housing and HHS would be responsible for the aspects of the quarantine. Additional information will be provided as soon as it’s available.”