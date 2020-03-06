78-year-old man shot, killed in his home described as ‘nice, hardworking man’ by son

National-World

HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — The son of a 78-year-old High Point man who was shot and killed at his home on Thursday described his father as a “nice, hardworking man.”

At approximately 8:14 p.m. High Point police responded to an unknown trouble call at 801 Meredith St. Upon arrival, officers found an open door to the residence and entered the house to investigate.

A deceased man was located just inside the door of the residence. He appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as William Franklin Morrison Sr. He resided at that home.

William Morrison Jr. told FOX8 his dad worked part-time for Ilderton Dodge, where he delivered police cars for different agencies.

Morrison Jr. did not want to comment on the shooting until the police investigation is finalized.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and High Point police detectives are in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Bayard Crump at (336) 887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

