Tito’s tells customers to not use their vodka for hand sanitizer

National-World

Some people are attempting to counter the spread of coronavirus by making their own hand sanitizer out of rubbing alcohol and aloe.

But vodka? Don’t do that.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol,” Tito’s Handmade Vodka tweeted on Thursday. “Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.”

The company was replying to a user who bragged about using the vodka to make a DIY hand sanitizer.

In an attached statement, Tito’s cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by saying that washing hands is still the best way to fight the virus.

If soap and water aren’t available, that’s when hand sanitizer could come in handy.

Homemade hand sanitizer is also not a great option in general, experts say, despite a shortage in the store-bought stuff.

To ensure thoroughly washed hands, the CDC advises people to scrub for at least 20 seconds. People should also avoid touching their faces and cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing. Cleaning surfaces with disinfectant wipes also helps (though those wipes don’t work on skin, unfortunately).