FBI arrest suspect in connection with Pentagon classified documents leak

WASHINGTON (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - 21-year-old air national guardsman Jack Teixeira, was arrested in connection with the intelligence leak of classified documents.

He made his first court appearance today in Boston.

The national security team is working closely with partners and allies to confirm the validity of the documents.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers, about the safety of top-secret intelligence information.

In a statement today, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, "Since last week the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads and today's arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our countries trust and put our national security at risk."