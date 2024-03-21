Skip to Content
Military

YPG hosted its first-ever “Cyber and I.T. Expo”

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
New
today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) hosted its first-ever Cyber and I.T. Expo on Thursday.

The event was sponsored by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and featured booths from numerous cyber and tech agencies.

They provided demonstrations and showcased new concepts in cybersecurity and tactical technology.

The goal was to promote innovation and provide the latest cybersecurity updates.

"Cyber is like medicine. There's so many different fields under that umbrella so it's constantly changing and you need to have venues like this for cyber professionals, and I.T. professionals to come in and see what's the latest and greatest," says Michael Shivers, the President of the NDIA Southwest Region.

YPG says it's constantly updating and innovating its cybersecurity and they plan to make this expo an annual event.

Article Topic Follows: Military

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content