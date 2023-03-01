U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment performs in Yuma

The Battle Color Detachment travel throughout the nation to show their pride to serve the U.S.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Marine Corps from Marine Barracks Washington D.C., also known as the "Oldest Post of the Corps" will be performing in the Battle Color Ceremony Wednesday night.

It features the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard.

The purpose is to celebrate the historic pride through music and ceremonial drill in a national tour.

Arizona Western College (AWC) and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma are hosting the detachment.

Rebecca Cordero-Torres, AWC Director of Military and Veteran Services says there's so much more to the Marine Corps and the military itself than people know.

"One of the biggest things is that Kofa, we have like a top ROTC team here in Yuma, Arizona and there are team's getting ready to go to nationals for that," explains Cordero-Torres. "So they are here also to provide their expertise to those high school students that'll be able to watch them and see how they work in groups to take that over to their own competitions."

The ceremony is still in place despite the weather conditions.

It will begin at 7 p.m. located in Veteran's Memorial Stadium at Gila Ridge High School.