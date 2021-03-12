The Wake Island Avengers honor plane crash site with new flag

Military

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211 Avengers) replaced the memorial flag in the Gila Mountains on Friday morning.

According to Aircraft Archaeology, a B-17 bomber departed just after midnight on June 28, 1944, for a training flight. The crew consisted of an instructor pilot, two copilots in training, a flight engineer, and a crew chief. Minutes later, witnesses say they saw the crash at the top of the Gila Mountains.

Debris from the wreck

Debris from the bomber remains today but rockslides and steep terrain have covered much of the wreckage, sources say.

Since the crash, thousands have honored the lives of those who died that day. 211 Avengers pay their respects by upkeeping the memorial for the fallen air wing comrades by placing the old flag with a new one.

Lance Corporal Tyson Alconcel, an Aviation Electronic Technician with 211, says, "Today meant a lot for me. It was about the patriotism and comrade within the squadron and remembering those who came before us and what they did to get us here today."

