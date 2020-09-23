U.S. Army conducts annual training at YPG

Military

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Army is advancing skills and weaponry through Project Convergence which includes training and equipment testing.

It's all happening in our very own backyard at the Yuma Proving Ground, one of the largest military installations in the world.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy came right here to YPG to witness the training and testing that was conducted this morning.

Project Convergence uses high-tech equipment the Army says is more efficient and faster than humans.

Major General David Coffman says the goal is to eradicate the enemy, but that's not entirely the purpose of this training.

"The bullet flying through the air and exploding is interesting, but that's not what's compelling about Project Convergence," MajGen Coffman said. "It's everything that happens before the lanyard is pulled or before the trigger is pulled."

Chief of Staff of the Army, General James McConville emphasizes the importance using unmanned vehicles to spot out enemies without risking a soldier's life.

"The unmanned vehicle that's at the front of the formation, by the sensors and video that comes back to you, you know in the virtual reality, you could almost feel like your actually there."

They say Project Convergence will fundamentally change the way the Army operates for the next 40 years.

But the training doesn't stop there, they are already planning for Project Convergence 2021 which includes a collaboration with the U.S. Air Force.

