Warmer and clearer conditions to kick off the month of February

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - From our last active weather system brought some measurable rain to Yuma.

Look below to see how much was recorded from the past few days, El Centro received some light rain, but no rain totals recorded.

As we say goodbye to January, let's take a look at our daily temperatures for the month for Yuma.

For Yuma, we had more days with below-normal temperatures for the month.

For the next few days and going into our weekend, a ridge of high pressure is building over our region, which will boost our temperatures slightly above normal.

We will increase in clouds starting tomorrow night and will linger into Friday, but quiet and dry conditions will persist through the upcoming weekend.

Tomorrow is Groundhog's Day, where we find out if we are in for 6 more weeks of winter, but regardless here in the desert, we are in for a gradual warming trend this weekend.

A passing weather disturbance is expected for early next week, which will result in cooler temperatures, and breezier conditions, and chances for precipitation are looking low.