Study shows why we love chocolate so much

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A new study shows the scientific reason why we love chocolate so much.

Researchers in the UK built a 3D model of a human tongue and used it to discover more about the tasting experience of dark chocolate.

They identified that it all comes down to the chemistry and how the outer layer of chocolate, mainly the fat melts in a person's mouth.

First, chocolate comes in contact with a person's tongue and hits their taste buds.

Next, the chocolate starts to melt and becomes silky smooth as the fat dissolves.

Finally, saliva mixes with the solid cocoa particles and breaks it down to sugar crystals.

That's when people get a rush of happy-boosting endorphins.

The researchers tell The Washington Post, chocolate doesn't need a lot of fat it just needs to be coated in fat.