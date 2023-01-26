Calmer and mild temperatures for Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy and windy afternoon across the Desert Southwest, winds will thankfully lighten up this evening.

By tonight, staying clear with chillier temperatures, expect overnight lows to continue to be colder than normal until the end of the week.

Potential freezing temperatures are possible for La Paz county from Thursday to Saturday.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, it will be a calm and mild next three days ahead, before another weather disturbance arrives in our area.

Our next storm system is expected to bring chances for precipitation and colder temperatures early next week.

DROUGHT: There are no changes from last week with our short-term drought conditions, however, the recent winter events have really helped improve the Southwest.

It's been almost 5 months since Arizona had an Extreme drought and nearly 6 months since any Exceptional drought.