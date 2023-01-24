Skip to Content
today at 3:00 PM
Calmer winds and warmer temperatures today

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Calmer and slightly warmer for Tuesday, making it an enjoyable day for the Desert Southwest.

A high-pressure system settles close by in our region, keeping our skies clear and winds calm for at least the next few days.

Expect cold mornings to continue until the end of the week where low temperatures in some areas will be in low 30s.

Slightly warmer afternoons ahead but still staying cooler than normal.

Lots of sunshine with below-normal temperatures will prevail at least for the next 7 days.

A passing weather disturbance will bring breezy and locally windy conditions on Thursday with gusts near 20-30 MPH.

Melissa Zaremba

