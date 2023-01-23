Skip to Content
today at 2:30 PM
Published 3:28 PM

Gusty start to the week all across the Desert Southwest

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a pretty windy and gusty start to our week with a Wind Advisory in effect all across the Desert Southwest.

This is for the strong winds coming from the north and northwest with wind speeds of 20-30 MPH with the highest gusts of 45 MPH.

Winds will calm down later this afternoon, but we will stay breezy in Yuma county areas for our Tuesday where highest gusts are expected at 25 MPH.

Colder than normal mornings will persist for the next several days, make sure to check on the 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

We are in for beautiful sunshine and clear skies for the next several days.

However, we will stay breezy and cooler than normal, with afternoons staying nice and comfortable with cold overnights.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

