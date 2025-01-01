Local parents give birth to first baby of 2025

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma couple is starting off the new year with a new gift.

Owen Monroy Guzman was born at 3:22 a.m. New Year's Day to parents Francisco and Alondra, weighing seven-pounds and 11 ounces.

He was the first of four babies born at Onvida Health before noon.

"New year, new baby," Francisco shared.

"New experiences, learning how to take care of a newborn, it's beautiful," Alondra added.

But, little Owen took his sweet time getting here.

"I thought he was going to come before because I was due on the 24th and 25th but then he came on the first and it's very nice," Alondra explained.

When asked what they'd like Owen to become when he grows up, Alondra said, "I want him to be whatever he wants to be," while Francisco said, "I want him to be a baseball player!"

The new mother expressed her gratitude to Onvida Health staff and the Labor and Delivery Department: "Thank you very much for taking great care of me and my family here with me, answering all the questions I had, and everything."

Owen's parents say they can't wait to get him home and meet his new family and relatives.

Fun fact: Starting this new year, babies born from 2025 to 2039 will be a part of Generation Beta.