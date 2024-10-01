Skip to Content
Locals react to Claudia Sheinbaum’s inauguration

today at 8:06 AM
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Following her historic win earlier this year, Claudia Sheinbaum has officially been sworn in as Mexico's first female president.

Sheinbaum, who was the Mayor of Mexico City, defeated her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, by leading with almost 60% of the votes back in June of this year.

In addition to being the first female president of Mexico, Sheinbaum also made history as Mexico's first leader of Jewish heritage.

Sheinbaum is also a member of the leftist "Morena" party, established 13 years ago by Obrador, according to sources.

