One person injured in aggravated assault, YPD investigates

today at 10:01 AM
Published 10:15 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating an aggravated assault that left one person injured Friday afternoon.

In a press release, the incident happened at 4:03pm, in the area of West 8th Street, near East Main Canal Road.

YPD says after officers responded to the area, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and says the man was "walking westbound on 8th Street when he was shot."

Fortunately, YPD says the man received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to be treated.

In addition, YPD's Investigations Team arrived and took over the investigations, but says no other injuries were reported and no suspects have been arrested at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

