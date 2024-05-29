Skip to Content
Local News

Thunderbirds and Roadrunners art exhibit to open at Yuma Art Studio

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 3:56 PM
Published 4:06 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new art exhibition will be on display at the Yuma Art Studio titled 'Thunderbirds and Roadrunners.'

The exhibit will feature art from two artists with special ties to Yuma.

One is Joe David, who came to Yuma in the 1950s and specializes in traditional art styles from his tribal heritage.

The other is Francesco Siqueiros, who grew up in Mexicali, specializes in modern-style artwork, and owns a fine art publishing company.

The exhibit will feature rare and abstract paintings, sculptures, and drawings.

Francesco Siqueiros said, "The exhibition is dedicated to the people of Yuma."

"From a farther away place and they might not have the opportunities to see and the quality of it," added Joe David.

The exhibit will be open from May 31 through August 31 at the Yuma Art Studio.

There will be a reception for the grand opening on Friday at 6 p.m. with live music and refreshments.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content