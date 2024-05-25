Skip to Content
BLM assisting USFWS in battling wildfire in Martinez Lake

KYMA
today at 4:48 PM
Published 5:04 PM

MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Colorado River District is assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Fire Program in dealing with a fast-moving wildfire.

According to a post on X, the wildfire is occurring on the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge, along the Arizona-California state line, near Martinez Lake.

BLM says approximately 20 acres have been burned.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

