BLM assisting USFWS in battling wildfire in Martinez Lake
MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Colorado River District is assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Fire Program in dealing with a fast-moving wildfire.
According to a post on X, the wildfire is occurring on the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge, along the Arizona-California state line, near Martinez Lake.
BLM says approximately 20 acres have been burned.
