Somerton Man who shot a man back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton man accused of shooting his neighbor three times during a verbal fight back in January of this year was formally charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Originally, 50-year-old Sidney Lee was also facing one count of second-degree murder in which he was not charged with.

The jury trial starts Tuesday, April 16 and runs through April 26 in which jury selection and opening statements happened.

The Somerton Police Department said Lee shot the 29-year-old victim three times in the torso on January 2, in the area of Spring Street and Congress Avenue.

The victim is now paralyzed from the stomach down, according to his wife.