The AWC Community Band presents its “Grand Serenades” concert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Community Band will present its Grand Serenades concert on Monday.

The band is a mix of students, volunteers, and community members.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. at the Shoeing Conference Center on the AWC Yuma campus.

"It will be a concert of some different styles, different types of music, but multi-movement pieces. We're ending up with a march, and we're beginning with a medley of tunes that we call instant concert," says Dr. Shawn Pollard, the AWC Professor of Instrumental Music and Band Director.

The event is free to attend, but they are accepting donations for local music scholarships.