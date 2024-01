BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Four people are dead following a car crash early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred in the area of Cattle Call Drive, near the Cattle Call Arena, at around 3:00am.

The Brawley Police Department (BPD) responded to the scene and are currently investigating the crash.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.