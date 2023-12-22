Kidnapping suspect appears in court

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - 44-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from Brawley appears in court in San Diego for the second time.

Guerrero's first appearance in court was on Wednesday, December 20.

He will have his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Guerrero is currently at the Metropolitan Correction Center in San Diego.

On December 14, the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl taken by Guerrero and was last seen on December 10 in Brawley.

Then on December 19, both the 13-year-old girl and Guerrero were found in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico.

Karina Bazarte will have more information.