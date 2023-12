YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - House of Fades, in collaboration with Holiday Seed, is hosting the 2nd Annual Project Christmas Sunday.

The event, taking place at 1:30pm at Joe Henry Optimist Center, is to help those struggling this holiday season.

According to one of the sponsors, they will also be giving free haircuts, toys and food to kids who attend the event.

The toy drive will end at 4:30pm.