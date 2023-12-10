Skip to Content
City of Yuma holds 20th Annual Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade

today at 4:18 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma was shining bright Saturday as the Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade returned for its 20th year.

The highly anticipated event is known for it's dazzling display of illuminated floats, cars and marching bands.

Tens of thousands of locals lined the streets along this year's route, which started near 9th Street and 4th Avenue, and ended on Main Street in Downtown Yuma.

This year's theme was "Travel Forward," which paid homage to the Desert Southwest's past, present and future.

"I've been coming since it started. Way back whenever. I can't remember how long that's been but I would tell them to come out and enjoy it. You can see all the joy in everybody's faces. Just to see all the lights and everything," said Robert Rodriguez, an attendee.

It's estimated that around 40,000 people attend the parade each year.

