Suspect in double murder appears in court to be sentenced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in the murders of his girlfriend and young son appears in court for his prison sentence.

The suspect, 30-year-old Trevon Wilhite, a Marine, previously plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder per domesstic violence on October 11.

Wilhite was arrested on August 24, 2021 for the murders of his girlfriend, Tamacia Wilder, and their son, Roy Wilder. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a suicide call when they discovered the bodies.