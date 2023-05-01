A swarm of minor earthquakes hit Imperial County 

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This week Imperial County experienced a number of shakes throughout the Valley. The largest this week was a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in Niland.

Experts are calling it a swarm of earthquakes and that it is very common, especially in the Imperial Valley.

The Imperial Valley is most famous for its geological setting of earthquakes and the number of fault lines the Valley has.

Geothermal production began near the Salton Sea field and is also known as one of the hottest geothermal wells in the world

Dr. Pattrick Abbott a Geology professor at San Diego State University says, ”There’s magma beneath that surface there with all that heat with very young rock you tend to get these swarms where you can get dozens or even hundreds of small earthquakes and you've been experiencing them now.”

Although these swarms of earthquakes are common and not of any big concern experts believe that it’s always best to stay prepared for the next big predicted shake in the next 30 years.