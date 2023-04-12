IID responds to Colorado River Reclamation draft operating guidelines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) General Manager Henry Martinez issued a statement of a draft of the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) this week.

The SEIS draft evaluates potential modifications of the 2007 Interim Shortage Guidelines that govern the operations of the Colorado River's major dam's and reservoirs.

The IID has concerns about equal cuts among water users.

Their priority is water management and planning to provide the tools to address the shortage circumstances they are currently experiencing.

The shortage situation has been anticipated and addressed by the IID numerous times which they believe should be implemented at this point in time.

Most recently Martinez addressed, "There is much yet to discuss and IID must consider how future Reclamation actions resulting from any revised interim operating guidelines would impact additional conservation efforts going forward."