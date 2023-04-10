Roads, water and sewage improvements costing nearly $5 million dollars is on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week, the Yuma City Council approved nearly $5 million dollars in repairs for the North End area from Colorado Street to Fifth Street.

Upgrades to the area will include new asphalt pavement, ADA sidewalk, and ramp improvements as well as a boost to sewer and waterlines.

Maria Lazo has lived in the area for almost two decades and says the improvements are long past due.

“It’s real important, the community is growing, and a lot of the kids with bicycles with motorcycles, and there is people who walk, there is a lot of schools around here the kids they walk to go to school too, so we need to be fixed," said Lazo.

The project will also include repairs to Fourth Avenue extending towards Avenue A westbound.

One dental office that has been in that area for more than a decade is on board for the progress and especially the water lines improvements.

Lily Snyder, a business office manager of more than a decade says, “I know It will benefit them just as much as it’ll benefit us. I know sometimes just the water pressure we don’t have as much water pressure as we like, the roads we want them to be, you know, smoother.”

The project is slated to start next month and is expected to be completed in one year.