Gila Ridge school shooting court update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The two Yuma teens accused of injuring two students with a gun at Gila Ridge High School were back in court today.

Both sat quietly in front of the court while their defense attorney asked for leniency and asked that their bail be reduced since they're still in custody.

Meanwhile, a mother of one of the victims spoke in front of the court and pleaded to keep the suspects in juvenile detention, saying this incident has forever scarred their family and she fears for the safety of her son and family should the two suspects be released.

This all springs from a report of shots fired at Gila Ridge High School on January 30 leading to a school lockdown as well as concern from many parents.

Arrests were made that same day with at least two teens injured but not shot.

Yuma Police were never able to confirm if shots were actually fired.

Both teens will be back in court in April.