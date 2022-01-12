Rescued canal dog gets adopted

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Now to a very special story about a dog found in a canal near the U-S Mexico border in Yuma and one kind person who came to the rescue.

Her name is Aqua, Latin for water. Fitting for this special girl. Found wet in a canal by the border.

Phoenix resident Jennifer Harrison was in the area when Aqua caught her eye.

It was puppy love at first sight.

“I spent all day on the Humane Society's Facebook page and I was an emotional wreck all day,” said Jennifer Harrison, who helped rescued the dog from the canal.

Harrison, back in Phoenix after the rescue, couldn’t get her mind off of her.

She knew there was only one choice to make.

“I felt compelled to come back up here and bring her home,” said Harrison.

The Humane Society of Yuma is thrilled saying these are the moments that make it all worth it.

“This is why we come in every day, that’s the reason we want to get these animals out of here, and no matter what their condition is we want them to eventually walk out of here and live a happy and healthy life,” said Annette Lagunas the Humane Society of Yuma Executive Director.

Harrison is grateful.

“God put me at the right place at the right time to find her and save her,” said Harrison.

And now Aqua has a new but still fitting name.

“Her new name is going to be River,” said Harrison.

If you want to adopt a pet there are plenty of animals still at the Humane Society of Yuma that are looking for a forever home.