Yuma Arts Center hosts 21st annual ‘Tribute of the Muses’ event

Yuma Arts Center encourages you to support the arts in Yuma - Fox 9's Adam Klepp reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tribute of the Muses is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Yuma Art Center.

It is capped off with announcing the tribute of the muses award winner, recognizing an outstanding member of the Yuma arts community.

If you are not able to make the event tonight, there are still plenty of other ways to support the robust arts culture in Yuma.

"We encourage you to support local arts organizations, we want to see our theater come back strong, our dance companies back on stage," Lindsay Benacka said. "It's important to our community whether you identify as an artist or not that you're supporting the arts."

Tonight's tribute of the muses award winners will be announced around 9:30, and we'll have the latest updates here on kyma.com.