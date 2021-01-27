Arizona models marijuana sales after California dispensaries

Local News

CBS 13's April Hettinger

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As Arizona learns the ropes of legal, recreational marijuana, California has become the expert for preparing for, and adapting to the spike in customers.

Spencer Andrews, public affair director for March and Ash in Imperial says the dispensary saw a 20% increase in sales since it made the switch in August 2020. Although, it still provides options for medical customers.

Andrews explained, California modeled its cannabis industry after Colorado. Now Arizona is emulating California. Eventually, Arizona will be used as an example for other states that chose to legalize recreational marijuana down the line.

Adam Goers is the VP of corporate affairs at Columbia Care in Tempe, where they also cultivate their own cannabis.

Columbia Care was one of the first 73 dispensaries in Arizona to be granted the establishment license to begin selling marijuana recreationally.

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side, April Hettinger speaks with Goers about the big crowds and long lines local dispensaries can expect in their first few days recreational business.