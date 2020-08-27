RV industry thrives through pandemic

Local News

A safe, clean, and cost-effective method of travel.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- While many industries were devastated, some even destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic, one industry is thriving.

More and more people are exploring the U.S. and doing it by driving, rather than flying.

In Yuma, the owner of RV World says the pandemic hit just as they were enjoying winter business.

Tracking how other local businesses were spiraling downward, Mike Green made plans for the worst.

However, those plans went out the window as RV’s started flying off the lot!

Green says RV’s are a safe, clean, and cost-effective method of travel.

“Everybody’s looking for a way to get out of the house. So our business has been very very good since [late April]," Green said.

RV World has welcomed a lot of first-time buyers and young families to the RV lifestyle.

The company is seeing record business, Green says in the last four months or so, RV World has already exceeded last year’s sales.