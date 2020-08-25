Dentistry is crucial to boost immunity

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Teeth cleanings might look different following the pandemic, but dentist offices aim to ease coronavirus concerns.

Asham Kaur, owner, and CEO of The Yuma Dentist, bought the company with her husband three weeks before they were forced to close.

The offices closed down at the end of March. However, there are two locations, and one remained open, accepting emergencies only.

Once they reopened in May, patients flooded the office to get their teeth cleaned, but things changed around the dentistry.

Kaur says all employees were required to get tested for COVID-19, and every patient that enters the office has to fill out a coronavirus questionnaire of symptoms.

They also take temperatures of every visitor and staff member. Masks are required in the waiting room and hallways, but doctors and dental hygienists are given extra protective equipment.

"We're spending close to, I would have to say two to 3,000 dollars every month, sometimes even more," Kaur stated. "We get head caps, gloves, footwear, gowns, N-95 masks. Anything that my employees are asking for, we're not saying no and we're getting it."

