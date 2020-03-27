Imperial County prepares for 2020 Census

Local News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Imperial County has been known for a low participation rate in the census.

As of Friday morning, less than 20 percent have completed the census.

Imperial County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Luis Plancarte said that "Only by filling out those questionnaires and filling out the census is how we know how much money we'll get. For every person that does not properly get counted, we actually lose money and services to the community."

County Deputy CEO, Esperanza Colio said that the county has relied on community leaders to reach out to the public in hopes of changing these odds.

"By going through them the community feels more confident. When they hear the news that (about) the census and information. They have the tendency to trust them more."

But with the coronavirus impacting communities, getting an accurate count has been a challenge.

"Door to door. Providing information to the community. But also the kiosk. The centers in which we have the computers and cell phone numbers for people to be able to complete the census or questionnaires that aren't available."

Colio added that the county will use social media, as well as a call center that residents can use should they need more information.

"The community can call to that number and ask questions regarding the census, deadlines, 'where do I go to complete my census.'"

The phone number will be available on the county's website early next week.