Local officials prepare for ‘Stay At Home’ order from California government

Local News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-As California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a 'Stay At Home' orders to California residents, local officials in the Imperial Valley are making sure residents stay informed and are complying.

Those exempt from the order are workers in essential infrastructures like first responders, law enforcement and waste management among others.

Tune in at 5 P.M. on the Early Edition for the the fully story.