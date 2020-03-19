Coronavirus pandemic affecting local food establishment

Local News

BRAWLEY, Cali. (KYMA, KECY)- Brownies Diner like many other small businesses in the Imperial Valley is feeling the strains of the aftermath of the coronavirus.

Juanita Rebollar, Owner, and Manager of the establishment said that starting Friday, the restaurant will only be doing to-go orders and curbside for the next two weeks to comply with health regulations related to coronavirus.

With business being slower than usual due to public concerns of the virus, Rebollar like many other business owners might have to make tough decisions.

