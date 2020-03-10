‘Taco Monster 2.0’ releases grand opening date

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Local Mexican restaurant restaurant Taco Monster 2.0 is set for their grand opening Friday March 13.

Ribbon cutting will be held at 10:00 a.m Friday at their second location at 2198 S. 4th Ave.

This location is largely known as where the old Coco's pie shop used to be located.

On Tuesday, March 10 a VIP event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 pm. where community members will get to tour the premises and try some of the food.

Their first food truck location is at 1744 S Pacific Ave, Yuma, AZ.