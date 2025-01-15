Stolen agriculture equipment returned and suspect arrested

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man arrested for allegedly stealing agricultural equipment in Yuma appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

He learned he's being held on a bond of $75,000.

The man I spoke to was surprised after hearing that his neighbor, 56-year-old Gregorio Medina Haros, was arrested for allegedly stealing agriculture equipment.

The neighbor was stunned after learning about the arrest described what he saw right across his home.

“Police raiding the place over there, there was probably about five or six sheriff cars, trucks and they went through the, what I saw they went through the shed and then they went out to the back behind the house,” said neighbor John McCloud.

McCloud has lived in this neighborhood since the 70’s.

He says he spoke with Haros occasionally, but did not think he was up to anything.

"We didn’t go to dinner with each other or anything, but we were pretty good friends we talked a lot over the street, he never seemed like the guy you’d find a problem with so he really wasn’t somebody you’d be afraid of,” said McCloud.

Deputies say they found multiple boxes and pallets, agricultural tools and equipment, valued at $30,000 at Haros' home.

They say he was an employee at the local packing company he allegedly stole from.

Many of the stolen items were returned.

McCloud says the area is not familiar with these types of incidents.

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood we got a few activities every now and then but it’s nothing major it’s a pretty good neighborhood,” stated McCloud.

Haros will be back in court on Friday to face formal charges.