Yuma County

YPD investigating threats made to local schools

Published 9:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says they are currently investigating calls about several school threats made Thursday.

Officers received calls and saw posts on social media regarding the threats.

According to YPD, they have received seven calls from several Yuma area districts as of September 2.

Desert View Academy made a statement Thursday afternoon saying their campus will be closed Friday, September 13 as a precautionary step. Classes are planned to resume Monday, September 16.

YPD encourages parents to talk to their children about sharing any information of school threats and how they should be reported.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

